Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 164,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,625. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

