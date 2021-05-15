SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,785.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00011457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $197,785.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $590.85 or 0.01203647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01210513 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 534,085 coins and its circulating supply is 506,943 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

