Safe Haven Trading Down 29.6% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and $5.23 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $746.66 or 0.01532260 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

