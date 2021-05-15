SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $1,520.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,191.59 or 1.00034133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01489190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.00722534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00394420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00241936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006036 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

