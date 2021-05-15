SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 71.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 89.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $909.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,829.92 or 0.99877630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $740.92 or 0.01515484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.10 or 0.00724292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00394520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00234851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006173 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

