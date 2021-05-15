SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.