salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

CRM stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.