Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 180,453 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.66 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

