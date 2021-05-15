Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.