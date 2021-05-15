Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 322,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 572,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

