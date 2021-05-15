Savix Hits One Day Volume of $148,599.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $781,823.91 and approximately $148,599.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.85 or 0.00024141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 102,583 coins and its circulating supply is 65,960 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

