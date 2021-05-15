SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

