Scala 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,526.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $72,526.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00525853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01159072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.01211039 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,862,734,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,062,734,071 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

