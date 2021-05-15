Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

