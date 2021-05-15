Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,704 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

