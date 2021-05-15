Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

