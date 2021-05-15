Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,566,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 256,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.