Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

