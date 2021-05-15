Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

