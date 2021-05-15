Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $202,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

