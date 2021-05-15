Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.