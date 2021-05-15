Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

