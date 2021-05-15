Scott & Selber Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.