Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

