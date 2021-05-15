Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

