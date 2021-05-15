Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

