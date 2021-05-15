Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 5,986 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 280.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 257.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

