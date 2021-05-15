ScPrime Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $2,169.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,700,104 coins and its circulating supply is 35,016,493 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

