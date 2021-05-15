Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.50 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.