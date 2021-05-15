Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

