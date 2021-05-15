Secret Price Tops $2.62 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $182.87 million and $2.34 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005530 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.00719972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $953.57 or 0.02010116 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,368,368 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.