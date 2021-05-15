SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SecureWorks worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SecureWorks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.47 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

