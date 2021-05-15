Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,070 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 198,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

