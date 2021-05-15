Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $110,445.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $110,445.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00514464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00234307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.90 or 0.01148648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.45 or 0.01206725 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

