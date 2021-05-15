Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Reaches $62.66 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $62.66 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

