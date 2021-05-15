Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.