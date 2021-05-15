Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

