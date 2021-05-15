Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Cap of $561,070.12

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $561,070.12 and $73,358.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

