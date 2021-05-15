Sentivate Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $106.93 million and approximately $705,462.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

