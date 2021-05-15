Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $414.77 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00016926 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $414.77 million and approximately $98.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

