ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $145,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

