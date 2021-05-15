ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

