Sether Market Cap Reaches $866,869.16 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Sether has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $866,869.16 and $3,383.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

