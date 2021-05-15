Sether Trading Up 3.4% Today (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $924,568.45 and approximately $5,263.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

