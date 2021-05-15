Shadows (DOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $781,405.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $781,405.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.