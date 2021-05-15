SharedStake Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.52 or 0.00030807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $441,496.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

