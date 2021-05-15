SHIELD One Day Volume Tops $31.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $246,182.69 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,963.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.35 or 0.07825430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.61 or 0.02507346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.78 or 0.00635443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00203100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00821126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00659607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.00579106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007094 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

