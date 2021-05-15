Shivom (OMX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

