Shivom Trading Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

