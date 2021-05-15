Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $904.80 million, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

